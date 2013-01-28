FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

US does not believe media reports about blast at Iranian enrichment plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States does not believe media reports about an explosion at an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Monday.

The reports had said there had been an explosion early last week at the underground Fordow bunker near the holy Iranian city of Qom.

“We have no information to confirm the allegations in the report and we do not believe the report is credible,” Carney said. “We don’t believe those are credible reports.” (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)

