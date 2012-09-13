U.N. nuclear agency board rebukes Iran

VIENNA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear agency rebuked Iran on Thursday for defying demands to curb sensitive atomic activity and failing to clarify mounting concerns about its suspected nuclear bomb research.

Two days after Israel ramped up threats to attack on Iran, the board overwhelmingly approved a resolution expressing “serious concern” about Tehran’s nuclear advances but also making clear its desire for a peaceful resolution of the row.

Only Cuba voted against the move. Three countries, including Egypt, abstained, diplomats said.