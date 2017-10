TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Monday it was considering delaying the shutdown of the 912-megawatt No.3 unit at its sole Tomari nuclear plant for planned maintenance to early May from late April, to increase power supply.

Following the shutdown, all of Japan’s 54 commercial reactors will be offline unless utilities receive approval to restart nuclear units that have been shut for maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)