UPDATE 1-No problems reported at Japan nuclear plants after quake -UN agency
December 7, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-No problems reported at Japan nuclear plants after quake -UN agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic agency said it had been informed by Japanese authorities that no problems had been detected at nuclear power plants in the region nearest to the epicentre of Friday’s earthquake.

A 7.3 magnitude quake centred off northeastern Japan shook buildings as far away as Tokyo and triggered a one-metre tsunami in an area devastated by last year’s Fukushima disaster, but there were no reports of deaths or serious damage.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its Incident and Emergency Centre had been in contact with Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) “to collect information about the status of ... nuclear power plants that could be affected”.

“Nuclear power plants in the region nearest to the epicentre of the earthquake have reported to NRA that they have detected no trouble, and that no emergency measures have been activated,” Gill Tudor, a spokeswoman for the Vienna-based U.N. agency, said in a statement.

