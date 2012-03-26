FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan nuclear ops (1 reactor left online with Tepco checks)
March 26, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Japan nuclear ops (1 reactor left online with Tepco checks)

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the Fukushima
plant, shut down its last running reactor, the No. 6 unit at the Kashiwazaki Kariwa
plant, at 1:46 a.m. on Monday (1646 GMT on Sunday) for planned maintenance, leaving only
one of Japan's 54 reactors online.	
    The one remaining reactor, Hokkaido Electric's Tomari No.3, is scheduled to
go off line on May 5 for maintenance.
     The capacity of the last remaining reactor is 912 megawatts, meaning just 1.9
percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity remains in use, raising concerns
about a power crunch if none of the reactors taken off-line after the Fukushima crisis
is restarted. 	
    Public fears about nuclear safety sparked by the Fukushima radiation crisis have
prompted the nation's nuclear watchdog to require utilities to conduct stress tests as a
precondition for restarting reactors before the central and local governments make a
final decision.	
    Safety worries have kept reactors that underwent regular maintenance from going back
on stream after the Fukushima disaster, triggered by a huge tsunami last March. The
government is keen to get some running again, but must first persuade wary locals that
the plants are safe.	
    Despite a noisy protest by anti-nuclear activists, Japan's Nuclear Safety Commission
on Friday endorsed computer-simulated stress tests on Kansai Electric Power's 
No.3 and No.4 reactors in the town of Ohi in Fukui prefecture.  The Commission's move
clears the way for the premier and three other ministers to meet on the restarts, but
there was no sign of when they might do so. 	
    Japan, which before the March disaster was the world's third-biggest user of nuclear
power, has 54 reactors for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960
MW. Tokyo Electric plans to scrap the first four reactors of the crippled
Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant.	
    In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned
regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.	
    	
 Company              Plant                Unit  MW        Current status
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    1     460       U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    2     784       U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    3     784       U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    4     784       P from Nov. 30, 2010
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    5     784       P from Jan 3, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    6     1,100     P from Aug. 14, 2010
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      1     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      2     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      3     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      4     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   1     1,100     P from Aug. 6, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   2     1,100     U from July 16, 2007
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   3     1,100     P from Sept 19, 2007
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   4     1,100     P from Feb. 11, 2008
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   5     1,100     P from Jan. 25, 2012
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   6     1,356     P from March 26, 2012
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   7     1,356     P from Aug. 23, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               1     340       P from Nov. 24, 2010
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               2     500       U from Dec. 8, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               3     826       P from May 14, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  1     1,175     U from July 16, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  2     1,175     P from Dec. 16, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  3     1,180     P from Mar 18, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  4     1,180     P from July 22, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             1     826       P from Jan. 10, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             2     826       P from Nov. 25, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             3     870       P from Feb. 20, 2012
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             4     870       P from July 21, 2011
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              3     1,100     P from Nov. 29, 2010
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              4     1,137     P from Jan. 25, 2012
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              5     1,380     P from March 22, 2012
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              1     524       P from Sept. 10, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              2     825       U from March 11, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              3     825       P from Sept 10, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Higashidori          1     1,100     P from Feb. 6, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               1     559       P from Dec. 1, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               2     559       P from Jan. 29, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               3     1,180     P from Dec. 11, 2010
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               4     1,180     P from Dec. 25, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Sendai               1     890       P from May 10, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Sendai               2     890       P from Sept. 1, 2011
 Chugoku Electric     Shimane              1     460       P from Nov. 8, 2010
 Chugoku Electric     Shimane              2     820       P from Jan. 27, 2012
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                1     566       P from Sept. 4, 2011
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                2     566       P from Jan. 13, 2012
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                3     890       P from April 29, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               1     579       P from April 22, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               2     579       P from Aug. 26, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               3     912       On line from March 7, 2011
 Hokuriku Electric    Shika                1     540       P from Oct. 8, 2011
 Hokuriku Electric    Shika                2     1,206     P from March 11, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tokai Daini          1     1,100     P from May 21, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tsuruga              1     357       P from Jan. 26, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tsuruga              2     1,160     P from Aug. 29, 2011
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Yoko Kubota and Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)

