#Energy
May 7, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan nuclear ops (zero reactors online out of total 50)

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Hokkaido Electric Power Co shut down a nuclear reactor
for routine maintenance on May 5, the last of Japan's 50 reactors to cease operations,
marking the first time since 1970 that the nation has been nuclear power-free.	
    Reactors shut for maintenance have been prevented from restarting amid public safety
fears due to the radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which was wrecked in
last year's earthquake and tsunami, triggering mass evacuations and widespread
contamination.	
    As the number of reactors dwindled, Japan's nuclear power plant utilisation rate by
10 firms fell to an average 2.0 percent in April, down from 50.9 percent a year earlier,
a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Monday.  	
     The run rate was also down from 4.2 percent in March and was the lowest since
comparable data was first compiled in April 1977. 	
    The government is keen to get some of the reactors running again to avoid power cuts
that could hurt the economy and also to curb a rise in spending on liquefied natural gas
(LNG) and other fossil feedstocks from abroad, but the date for doing so remains unclear
due to apprehension among communities hosting the plants.	
    Before the crisis Japan relied on nuclear power for about 30 percent of its
electricity and was the world's third-biggest user after the United States and France. 	
    	
    The No.3 and No.4 units at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi plant in western
Japan are expected to be the first idled reactors allowed to restart as Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda and three other ministers last month declared them safe to do so after
they passed a review of stress tests by the country's nuclear watchdog. 	
    But hurdles remain for the central government, which could face a political backlash
if it fails to overcome public distrust, with anxiety heightened by the possibility of a
massive earthquake similar to the one that sent the Fukushima reactors into meltdowns.
 	
    Japan's 50 reactors for commercial use have a total generating capacity of 46,148
megawatts. The four most severely damaged reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Co's 
Fukushima Daiichi plant were officially taken of use last month.	
    In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned
regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.	
    	
 Company              Plant                Unit  MW        Current status
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    1     460       out of use
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    2     784       out of use
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    3     784       out of use
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    4     784       out of use
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    5     784       P from Jan 3, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    6     1,100     P from Aug. 14, 2010
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      1     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      2     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      3     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      4     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   1     1,100     P from Aug. 6, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   2     1,100     U from July 16, 2007
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   3     1,100     P from Sept 19, 2007
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   4     1,100     P from Feb. 11, 2008
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   5     1,100     P from Jan. 25, 2012
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   6     1,356     P from March 26, 2012
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   7     1,356     P from Aug. 23, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               1     340       P from Nov. 24, 2010
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               2     500       U from Dec. 8, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               3     826       P from May 14, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  1     1,175     U from July 16, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  2     1,175     P from Dec. 16, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  3     1,180     P from Mar 18, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  4     1,180     P from July 22, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             1     826       P from Jan. 10, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             2     826       P from Nov. 25, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             3     870       P from Feb. 20, 2012
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             4     870       P from July 21, 2011
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              3     1,100     P from Nov. 29, 2010
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              4     1,137     P from Jan. 25, 2012
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              5     1,380     P from March 22, 2012
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              1     524       P from Sept. 10, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              2     825       U from March 11, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              3     825       P from Sept 10, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Higashidori          1     1,100     P from Feb. 6, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               1     559       P from Dec. 1, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               2     559       P from Jan. 29, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               3     1,180     P from Dec. 11, 2010
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               4     1,180     P from Dec. 25, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Sendai               1     890       P from May 10, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Sendai               2     890       P from Sept. 1, 2011
 Chugoku Electric     Shimane              1     460       P from Nov. 8, 2010
 Chugoku Electric     Shimane              2     820       P from Jan. 27, 2012
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                1     566       P from Sept. 4, 2011
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                2     566       P from Jan. 13, 2012
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                3     890       P from April 29, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               1     579       P from April 22, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               2     579       P from Aug. 26, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               3     912       P from May 5, 2012
 Hokuriku Electric    Shika                1     540       P from Oct. 8, 2011
 Hokuriku Electric    Shika                2     1,206     P from March 11, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tokai Daini          1     1,100     P from May 21, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tsuruga              1     357       P from Jan. 26, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tsuruga              2     1,160     P from Aug. 29, 2011
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Yoko Kubota and Risa Maeda)

