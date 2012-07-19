FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan nuclear plant ops (Ohi No.4 restarts)
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 12:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan nuclear plant ops (Ohi No.4 restarts)

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co said it restarted the
1,180-megawatt No.4 unit at its Ohi plant on July 18, Japan's second nuclear reactor to
come back online since the Fukushima crisis.
    The company said it would resume power generation from the unit sometime between
July 21-23 and begin full-capacity power generation around July 25-28.
    The government on June 16 approved the restart of the two Ohi reactors to avert a
potential summer power crunch, and the No.3 reactor was restarted on July 1.
 
    Restarting the two reactors would reduce LNG usage by about 180,000 tonnes per
month, according to Reuters calculations. If the reactors are replacing oil-fired
generation, Japan's crude requirements would fall by about 70,000 barrels per day.
 
    All but two of the country's 50 nuclear reactors have been offline for safety
checks, and the gap is being met by firing up costly fossil fuel units and through
energy-saving steps.
    Before the Fukushima crisis, Japan relied on nuclear power for about 30 percent of
its electricity and was the world's third-biggest user after the United States and
France. 
    
    Japan's 50 reactors for commercial use have a total generating capacity of 46,148
megawatts. The four most severely damaged reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Co's 
Fukushima Daiichi plant have been officially scrapped.
    In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned
regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.
    
 Company              Plant                Unit  MW        Current status
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    5     784       P from Jan 3, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daiichi    6     1,100     P from Aug. 14, 2010
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      1     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      2     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      3     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Fukushima-Daini      4     1,100     U from Mar. 11, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   1     1,100     P from Aug. 6, 2011
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   2     1,100     U from July 16, 2007
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   3     1,100     P from Sept 19, 2007
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   4     1,100     P from Feb. 11, 2008
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   5     1,100     P from Jan. 25, 2012
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   6     1,356     P from March 26, 2012
 Tokyo Electric       Kashiwazaki-Kariwa   7     1,356     P from Aug. 23, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               1     340       P from Nov. 24, 2010
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               2     500       U from Dec. 8, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Mihama               3     826       P from May 14, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  1     1,175     U from July 16, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  2     1,175     P from Dec. 16, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  3     1,180     On line from July 1, 2012
 Kansai Electric      Ohi                  4     1,180     On line from July 18, 2012
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             1     826       P from Jan. 10, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             2     826       P from Nov. 25, 2011
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             3     870       P from Feb. 20, 2012
 Kansai Electric      Takahama             4     870       P from July 21, 2011
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              3     1,100     P from Nov. 29, 2010
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              4     1,137     P from Jan. 25, 2012
 Chubu Electric       Hamaoka              5     1,380     P from March 22, 2012
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              1     524       P from Sept. 10, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              2     825       U from March 11, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Onagawa              3     825       P from Sept 10, 2011
 Tohoku Electric      Higashidori          1     1,100     P from Feb. 6, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               1     559       P from Dec. 1, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               2     559       P from Jan. 29, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               3     1,180     P from Dec. 11, 2010
 Kyushu Electric      Genkai               4     1,180     P from Dec. 25, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Sendai               1     890       P from May 10, 2011
 Kyushu Electric      Sendai               2     890       P from Sept. 1, 2011
 Chugoku Electric     Shimane              1     460       P from Nov. 8, 2010
 Chugoku Electric     Shimane              2     820       P from Jan. 27, 2012
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                1     566       P from Sept. 4, 2011
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                2     566       P from Jan. 13, 2012
 Shikoku Electric     Ikata                3     890       P from April 29, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               1     579       P from April 22, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               2     579       P from Aug. 26, 2011
 Hokkaido Electric    Tomari               3     912       P from May 5, 2012
 Hokuriku Electric    Shika                1     540       P from Oct. 8, 2011
 Hokuriku Electric    Shika                2     1,206     P from March 11, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tokai Daini          1     1,100     P from May 21, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tsuruga              1     357       P from Jan. 26, 2011
 Japan Atomic Power   Tsuruga              2     1,160     P from Aug. 29, 2011
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.