Japan Q2 nuclear plant usage at 0.8 pct; zero in June

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s total nuclear power plant usage fell to an average of 0.8 percent in the April to June quarter, hit by zero output from its 10 nuclear power generators since early May, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The quarterly run rate fell sharply from 42.8 percent in the same period a year earlier. The 912-MW No.3 reactor at the Tomari plant operated by Hokkaido Electric Power Co was the only unit that operated during the period, but it entered planned maintenance shutdown on May 5.

The utilisation rate fell to zero in June from 0.3 percent in May, the first time that the monthly figure has shown no plant generated electricity since comparable data was first compiled in April 1977.

The run rate in the January-June period also fell to 3.9 percent from 53.8 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the Reuters calculation.

The July run rate will not hit zero again as Kansai Electric on Sunday restarted the 1,180-MW No. 3 unit at its Ohi atomic plant, making it the country’s first nuclear reactor to come back online since the Fukushima crisis last year, despite public safety concerns.

Nine Japanese utilities and a non-utility electricity wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co., have 50 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 46,148 MW, the world’s third-largest.