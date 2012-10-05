FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Sept nuclear plant usage 5.2 pct vs Aug 5.1 pct
Sections
Featured
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Japan Sept nuclear plant usage 5.2 pct vs Aug 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear power plant utilisation rate inched up to 5.2 percent in September from 5.1 percent in August, data by Japan Atomic Industrial Forum showed on Friday, with only two reactors in operation since July.

The run rate marks a sharp fall from 20.6 percent in September 2011. No more reactors are expected to be brought on line in coming months as a new nuclear regulator is compiling fresh rules on allowing idled units to restart by next summer.

All 50 working commercial reactors in Japan were taken off line for safety checks after last year’s Fukushima crisis. In July, Kansai Electric Power Co resumed operations of two reactors of 1,175 megawatts each at its Ohi plant after receiving government approval.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.