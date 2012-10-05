Japan Sept nuclear plant usage 5.2 pct vs Aug 5.1 pct

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear power plant utilisation rate inched up to 5.2 percent in September from 5.1 percent in August, data by Japan Atomic Industrial Forum showed on Friday, with only two reactors in operation since July.

The run rate marks a sharp fall from 20.6 percent in September 2011. No more reactors are expected to be brought on line in coming months as a new nuclear regulator is compiling fresh rules on allowing idled units to restart by next summer.

All 50 working commercial reactors in Japan were taken off line for safety checks after last year’s Fukushima crisis. In July, Kansai Electric Power Co resumed operations of two reactors of 1,175 megawatts each at its Ohi plant after receiving government approval.