FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Feb nuclear plant usage falls to 6.1 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Feb nuclear plant usage falls to 6.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear power plant utilisation rate for 10 utilities with reactors fell to an average 6.1 percent in February from 70.8 percent a year earlier , a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

It marked the lowest rate since comparable data began to be compiled in April 1977.

Currently, only two of Japan’s 54 reactors are generating power amid public fears about nuclear safety due to the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has made authorities wary of giving utilities the go-ahead to restart units closed for maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.