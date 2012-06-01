FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May nuclear plant usage falls to 0.3 pct
June 1, 2012 / 7:08 AM / in 5 years

Japan May nuclear plant usage falls to 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear power plant utilisation rate fell to 0.3 percent in May, down from 40.9 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Friday.

The run rate was also down from 2 percent in April as the last active reactor, Hokkaido Electric Power’s 912-megawatt Tomari No.3 unit, entered a maintenance shutdown on May 5, meaning none of the nation’s 50 reactors remained in operation.

The run rate in May was the lowest since comparable data was first compiled in April 1977. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

