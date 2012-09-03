Japan Aug nuclear plant usage 5.1 pct vs July 2.9 pct

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear power plant utilisation rate rose to 5.1 percent in August from 2.9 percent in July, a Reuters calculation based on trade ministry data showed on Monday.

With only two reactors in operation, the run rate marks a sharp fall from 26.4 percent in August 2011.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has suggested no more reactors will be allowed to restart until a new nuclear regulator takes over from existing watchdogs, due this month. It is expected to take several months for the new regulator to announce its own safety regulations.

In July, Kansai Electric Power Co resumed operations of two reactors at its Ohi plant after receiving approval from Noda and three other key ministers to avert potential blackouts in Osaka and surrounding areas of western Japan over the summer peak demand period.

They were the first restarts since last year’s earthquake and tsunami triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis, which by early May this year had resulted in all of the country’s 50 reactors being kept offline for safety checks.

Nine Japanese utilities and a non-utility electricity wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co, have 50 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 46,148 MW.

Before Fukushima, Japan had 54 reactors that supplied about 30 percent of the nation’s electricity needs.

Japan’s government, wary of public opinion ahead of an election, is leaning towards setting a target to eliminate nuclear power by 2030 - a major policy shift for an economy that had planned to boost the role of nuclear energy before the Fukushima crisis. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)