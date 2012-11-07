FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says forged nuclear certificates from unnamed parties
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea says forged nuclear certificates from unnamed parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most of the forged safety certificates submitted by eight firms under investigation for falsifying documents for equipment used in two South Korean nuclear reactors, purported to come from certifying body UCI, were from unnamed parties, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Hong Suk-woo Hong told a parliamentary committee that most of the documents that appeared to have been issued by UCI were forgeries.

A senior economy ministry official told Reuters that UCI was one of 12 U.S. certifiers, but was not one of the 8 firms under investigation.

South Korea shut down two nuclear reactors on Monday due to safety concerns over parts.

Hong did not name the companies that submitted the fake documentation.

