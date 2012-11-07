South Korea to investigate all reactors for problem parts

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said on Wednesday a private and public investigation team will inspect all 23 of the country’s nuclear reactors to see if they were supplied with parts with forged certificates.

“The team will inspect all 23 reactors, which will take some times as you can imagine,” a spokeswoman of the commission supervising nuclear safety under the presidential office told Reuters by telephone.

The investigation team will be set up on Wednesday.

South Korea closed two nuclear reactors on Monday to replace parts which were supplied with forged quality certificates, and the commission has been inspecting a total of five reactors including the two closed ones. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Robert Birsel)