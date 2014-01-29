FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean nuclear power plant shut; four now offline
January 29, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

South Korean nuclear power plant shut; four now offline

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A South Korean nuclear power plant was automatically shut down due to a technical glitch, the country’s nuclear operator said, taking the number of plants closed to four out of the country’s 23 reactors.

A spokesman at operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said the exact cause of the shutdown was under investigation and it was not yet clear when the 1,000-megawatt Hanul No.5 reactor would be restarted.

Further closures of reactors will increase the risk of power supply shortage in the peak winter demand season. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)

