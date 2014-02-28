South Korean nuclear reactor shut due to technical glitch

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A South Korean nuclear reactor has been shut due to a technical glitch, taking the number of plants shut in the country to six out of 23, the state-run reactor operator Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd said on Friday.

“To protect the reactor and maintain overall safety, it is usually automatically shut down if there are any sign of problems. It will take some time to verify the exact cause of the shutdown,” a KHNP spokesman said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)