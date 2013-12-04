FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea to extend scheduled shutdown; another closure on the way
December 4, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea to extend scheduled shutdown; another closure on the way

Meeyoung Cho

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s nuclear operator will extend the scheduled maintenance closure of one reactor by two or three weeks to mid-January because of a cracked head, a spokesman at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) said on Wednesday.

“We always monitor if reactor heads have any cracks during shutdown periods,” the spokesman told Reuters by phone.

He also said KHNP will go ahead shutting down another nuclear reactor as scheduled on December 12 through January 19 for maintenance.

Korea saw a seventh nuclear power unit go offline earlier on Wednesday due to a technical glitch, hiking the chance of blackouts during the country’s peak winter power demand season.

Of South Korea’s 23 nuclear power units, which provide about a third of the nation’s electricity, seven in total are offline, including three shut since late May of this year because of the nation’s fake safety certificate scandal. (Editing by Tom Hogue)

