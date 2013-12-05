South Korea approves restart of one nuclear reactor

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s nuclear regulator approved on Thursday the restart of a reactor after a week-long shutdown due to technical glitch.

The shutdown of the reactor last Thursday was due to damage of a transformer cable connection, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said in a statement. The regulator said the reactor’s operator, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd , had replaced the cables.

Seoul is striving to ensure stable power supply ahead of peak winter demand in January in the wake of cuts in nuclear power supply following a nuclear safety scandal.