FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea nuclear operator picks Samsung C&T group for $1 bln project
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea nuclear operator picks Samsung C&T group for $1 bln project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had chosen a consortium led by Samsung C&T to build a 1.1775 trillion won ($1 billion) facility for two planned nuclear reactors at its Shin Kori power plant.

The other members of the consortium are Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co Ltd and Hanhwa Engineering & Construction Corp, the unit of state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said.

$1 = 1,106.8200 won Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tony Munroe and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.