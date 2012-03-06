EU energy chief says nuclear 'stress tests' need time

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - European Union safety tests on nuclear plants should be completed by around the middle of the year as more time is needed to ensure they are sufficiently thorough, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

In comments ahead of the anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster on March 11, Oettinger said stress tests that had been expected to be finished by the end of June would be completed “not later than summer”. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)