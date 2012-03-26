FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says willing to talk to N.Korea if it behaves
March 26, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 6 years ago

U.S. says willing to talk to N.Korea if it behaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told his Chinese counterpart, Hu Jintao, the United States was open to starting dialogue with North Korea, but only if it meets international commitments, a senior White House aide said.

Obama has called on North Korea, which plans a long-range rocket launch next month, to curb its nuclear ambitions or face further international isolation.

“We said we were willing to pursue dialogue with North Korea... but we made clear that we could not go forward if North Korea goes ahead with this rocket launch,” the aide said.

“We’re open to dialogue if the North Koreans are going to keep their commitments.” (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nick Macfie)

