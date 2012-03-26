Obama tells Iran time running out to end standoff

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that time was running out to resolve Iran’s nuclear stanoff with the West.

Tehran says its nuclear programme is purely peaceful, but Israel and Western nations believe it is moving towards a nuclear bomb that could change the regional balance of power.

“Once again, there is the possibility of a diplomatic resolution that gives Iran access to peaceful nuclear energy while addressing the concerns of the international community,” Obama told students in Seoul.

“Today, I’ll meet with the leaders of Russia and China as we work to achieve a resolution in which Iran fulfills its obligations.” (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nick Macfie)