Swiss utility Alpiq sets up nuclear decommissioning unit

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Swiss utility Alpiq has set up a new business unit to focus on the decommissioning of nuclear plants, a major growth area in Europe as dozens of reactors are nearing their end of their lives or being retired.

Alpiq said on Monday it had founded Swiss Decommissioning AG, headquartered in Olten, northern Switzerland, which will dismantle nuclear installations and provide radiation protection and decontamination for the Swiss market.

A new player in decommissioning in Switzerland would bring competition for companies like French nuclear group Areva and environmental services group Veolia, which see huge potential in the decommissioning business.

The International Energy Agency said late last year that almost 200 of the 434 reactors in operation around the globe would be retired by 2040, and estimated the cost of decommissioning them at more than $100 billion, although many experts think that figure could easily double.

German utilities alone have set aside 36 billions euros for decommissioning.

Switzerland has five nuclear reactors that generate about 40 percent of its electricity. Following the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, the country decided to phase out nuclear power by 2034.

Alpiq said it already had experience in the area of decommissioning through its German unit Kraftanlagen Heidelberg GmbH, which is involved in dismantling several reactors in Germany including Würgassen, Obrigheim, Isar 1, Neckarwestheim 1 and Philippsburg 1. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Pravin Char)