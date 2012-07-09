FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss nuclear plants declared earthquake safe
July 9, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss nuclear plants declared earthquake safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 9 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s nuclear power plants could withstand a serious earthquake, the country’s nuclear safety regulator said on Monday in a study prompted by the Fukushima disaster.

“Swiss nuclear plans would stand up to an earthquake that might happen once in 10,000 years at the most,” said Georg Schwarz of the Federal Nuclear Security Inspectorate.

The study also said dams protecting the Muehleberg plant from a possible flood should hold firm in an earthquake.

Muehleberg, built in 1972 and operated by BKW FMB, is one of the plants frequently cited by opponents of nuclear energy as ripe for mothballing.

The Swiss government decided to phase out nuclear power by 2034 after the Fukushima tragedy, triggered when an earthquake unleashed a tsunami, shook public confidence in the industry.

Switzerland derives about 40 percent of its electricity from five nuclear plants. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)

