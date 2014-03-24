FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to turn over nuclear stockpile to US for downgrading
March 24, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to turn over nuclear stockpile to US for downgrading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan would turn over a stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU) and separated plutonium to the United States to be downgraded and disposed of.

“This effort involves the elimination of hundreds of kilograms of nuclear material, furthering our mutual goal of minimizing stocks of HEU and separated plutonium worldwide, which will help prevent unauthorized actors, criminals, or terrorists from acquiring such materials,” the leaders said in a joint statement released by the White House.

“This material, once securely transported to the United States, will be sent to a secure facility and fully converted into less sensitive forms.”

The plutonium, they said, would be prepared for “final disposition.”

The announcement was made as world leaders convened in the Netherlands for a nuclear summit. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

