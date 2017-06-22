Two environmental advocacy groups have asked the South Carolina Public Service Commission to halt spending on a troubled nuclear power plant north of Columbia, saying massive electricity rate hikes loom if construction is not stopped.

In a complaint filed on Thursday with the commission, the Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth also asked that a hearing be held to weigh alternative sources of energy, including wind and solar.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t0TShm