FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
German companies blocked plan for future of Urenco -Dutch government
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

German companies blocked plan for future of Urenco -Dutch government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday said an agreement reached this summer between Britain, Germany and the Netherlands over the future of uranium enrichment company Urenco was blocked by minority owners E.ON and RWE.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said the German companies refused to sign up to an agreement creating a new corporate and legal regime for Urenco because it excluded the possibility of a future stock market listing.

The agreement would have allowed Britain to sell its one-third stake, while the Netherlands would have remained a one-third owner. E.ON and RWE both wish to sell their stakes, the letter said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.