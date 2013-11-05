FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Nucor's DiMicco to retire from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp’s executive chairman and former chief executive, Dan DiMicco, will retire from the company’s board at the end of this year, the company said on Tuesday.

Nucor’s current chief executive, John Ferriola, will take over as chairman on Jan. 1. DiMicco headed up the company from September 2000 to December 2012.

DiMicco’s years at the helm of Nucor, one of the biggest U.S. steelmakers, and his long-running campaign for new trade policies to support domestic manufacturing, have made him one of the steel industry’s best-known executives.


