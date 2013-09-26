FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nucor storage dome collapses, to delay new iron output
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nucor storage dome collapses, to delay new iron output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp said on Thursday that a storage dome collapsed at its steel plant in St. James Parish, Louisiana, delaying the start-up of its new $750 million direct reduced iron plant until the end of the year.

Nucor said there were no injuries and no environmental impact due to the collapse of the storage dome on Wednesday afternoon. The new plant had been expected to begin production within a few weeks.

Direct reduced iron is one of the raw materials used in steel making and is produced by using natural gas to convert iron ore pellets into direct reduced iron. The iron ore pellets are stored in domes.

The collapsed storage dome was one of three on the site. Once in full operation, the new plant is expected to produce 2.5 million tons of direct reduced iron a year, making it the largest such plant in the world and the first one operating in the United States in several years.

Construction and hot commissioning of the plant are continuing during the incident investigation and damage assessment, Nucor said.

Nucor’s shares were down 31 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $49.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

