Steelmaker Nucor sees lower quarterly profit

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp sees first-quarter earnings lower than current Wall Street estimates, as a result of competitive steel pricing pressure and buyer uncertainty.

The company said on Thursday it expects to post a first-quarter profit in the range of 30 to 35 cents per share -- down from 43 cents per share in the fourth quarter last year and 50 cents per share in the 2011 first quarter.

Analysts had expected Nucor to earn 69 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.