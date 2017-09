June 20 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp forecast a rise in second-quarter earnings on Friday, but said results would likely come in at the low end of its previous outlook after an outage at a new facility in Louisiana.

Nucor forecast earnings between 35 cents and 40 cents a share, up from 27 cents a share a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)