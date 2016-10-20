FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nucor third-quarter profit rises on higher steel prices
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 10 months ago

Nucor third-quarter profit rises on higher steel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as its average steel price per ton increased 2 percent over the same period last year.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported third-quarter net income of $270 million or 84 cents per share, up 19 percent from $227 million or 71 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding a charge related to inventory accounting, the company earned 96 cents per share.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 95 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
