April 18 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp reported a fall in quarterly earnings on Thursday, and said that its steel mills had not seen the seasonal increase in prices and volumes that they usually do early in the year.

Net earnings for the first quarter dropped to $84.8 million, or 26 cents a share, from $145.1 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier. Net sales fell to $4.55 billion from $5.07 billion.