Jan 28 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp said on Tuesday that earnings rose in the fourth quarter on stronger sales and shipments, and it took a noncash gain related to deferred tax balances.

Net earnings increased to $170.5 million, or 53 cents a share, from $136.9 million, or 43 cents, a year earlier. Net sales rose 10 percent to $4.89 billion.