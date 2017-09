April 24 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as shipments and average sale prices increased from a year earlier.

Earnings rose to $110.0 million, or 35 cents a share, from $84.8 million, or 26 cents, a year earlier. Net sales rose 12 percent to $5.11 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)