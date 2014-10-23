FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. steelmaker Nucor posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the growing U.S. economy fueled demand for its products from the auto, construction and oil and gas industries.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker, posted a third-quarter net profit of $245.4 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $147.6 million, or 46 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose 15 percent to $5.7 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected Nucor to post a profit of 74 cents a share on sales of $5.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago Editing by W Simon)

