FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. steelmaker Nucor posts higher quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. steelmaker Nucor posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on prices, shipments and costs and share reaction)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the growing U.S. economy fueled demand for its products from the auto, construction, and oil and gas industries.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company posted a third-quarter net profit of $245.4 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $147.6 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 15 percent to $5.7 billion.

Analysts on average expected Nucor to post a profit of 74 cents a share on sales of $5.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Average sales prices per ton for the company’s sheet, structural, bar and plate steel were up 5 percent, and total shipments were up 7 percent, Nucor said.

Total steel mill energy costs rose $1 a ton, pulled higher by rising natural gas and electricity costs.

In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Nucor’s shares were down 2.3 percent at $50.52. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.