UPDATE 1-U.S. steelmaker Nucor posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the growing U.S. economy fueled demand for its products from the auto, construction, and oil and gas industries.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company posted a third-quarter net profit of $245.4 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $147.6 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 15 percent to $5.7 billion.

Analysts on average expected Nucor to post a profit of 74 cents a share on sales of $5.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Average sales prices per ton for the company’s sheet, structural, bar and plate steel were up 5 percent, and total shipments were up 7 percent, Nucor said.

Total steel mill energy costs rose $1 a ton, pulled higher by rising natural gas and electricity costs.

In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Nucor’s shares were down 2.3 percent at $50.52. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)