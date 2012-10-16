FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Numericable mandates banks for dual-tranche high-yield bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Numericable, rated B2/B, has mandated JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Citi, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley for a dual-tranche high-yield transaction.

The deal will be launched following an investor roadshow starting Tuesday in Paris and continuing in London Wednesday. Pricing is pencilled in for Thursday and use of proceeds will be to refinance existing bank debt.

The trade will comprise two senior secured notes, including a 6.25-year non-call 3.25 fixed rate tranche, and a 6-year non-call one floating rate tranche.

The French cable business is in reported talks with Vivendi for a potential tie-up. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, writing by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

