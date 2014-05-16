Numericable in exclusive talks to buy Virgin Mobile France

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - French cable firm Numericable said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks to buy the Virgin Mobile telecoms brand in France for an enterprise value of 325 million euros ($445.79 million).

Numericable, which recently won a takeover battle for Vivendi’s telecoms unit SFR, said Vivendi would contribute 200 million euros to funding the acquisition, which still needs to be submitted to staff representatives and competition watchdogs.

It said the acquisition would help it accelerate its strategy of convergence between high speed fixed and mobile connections. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)