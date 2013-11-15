FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Numericable greenshoe boosts IPO size to 749 mln euros
November 15, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Numericable greenshoe boosts IPO size to 749 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French cable company Numericable , whose shares were listed on Nov. 8, said a greenshoe operation boosted the size of its IPO to about 749 million euros ($1 billion).

The company said its banks had exercised the over-allotment option on 96.97 million euros worth of additional existing shares. As a result, the total number of Numericable shares offered in the IPO had increased to 30.2 million, representing 24 percent of the company’s share capital and increasing the total offering size to about 749 million euros. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
