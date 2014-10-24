FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French regulator to indicate SFR-Numericable ruling Monday
October 24, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

French regulator to indicate SFR-Numericable ruling Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The French competition watchdog plans to announce on Monday whether it will approve cable operator Numericable’s agreed purchase of Vivendi’s SFR telecoms business.

Vivendi picked Numericable as a buyer for SFR in April, handing billionaire Patrick Drahi’s cable company victory in a month-long bidding battle for France’s second-largest mobile player behind Orange. The other leading bidder was No.3 player Bouygues.

The competition authority announced in late July that it would carry out an in-depth review of the impact of Numericable’s purchase of SFR, but on Friday said it will announce its decision on the deal on Monday afternoon.

Numericable is controlled by Drahi holding company Altice . (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by David Goodman)

