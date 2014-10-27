FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Numericable posts Q3 loss on SFR takeover costs
October 27, 2014

Numericable posts Q3 loss on SFR takeover costs

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cable operator Numericable swung to a third-quarter loss because of costs related to its planned takeover of Vivendi’s SFR mobile business and said it still hoped to complete the acquisition by the end of the year.

It posted a net loss of 94.4 million euros ($119.8 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, against a year-earlier profit of 12.8 million. Sales rose 4 percent to 331.7 million.

Numericable added that the acquisition of SFR was on schedule. The French competition watchdog said on Friday that it planned to announce on Monday whether it will approve the SFR deal. (1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

