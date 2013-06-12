FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Numericable's owners hire Rothschild on market listing-sources
June 12, 2013

Numericable's owners hire Rothschild on market listing-sources

Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The private equity owners of Numericable have hired Rothschild to advise on an initial public offering this year which would value the French cable operator at up to 5 billion euros, four sources with knowledge of the plan said.

The funds - Cinven, Carlyle and Altice Group - have yet to appoint bookrunners on the public listing and are expected to pick three additional banks in the coming weeks, the sources said.

Numericable, Cinven, Carlyle declined to comment while Altice and Rothschild were not immediately available for comment.

