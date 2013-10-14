France's Numericable kicks off Paris share offer

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French cable operator Numericable kicked off marketing its planned Paris listing to potential investors on Monday, according to an offer document seen by Reuters.

The company said last month it planned to sell 20 to 40 percent of its capital in an initial public offering, including raising between 200 million and 250 million euros from the sale of new shares to cut debt.

Private equity groups Cinven and Carlyle, which each own 37.5 percent of the company, will also sell some of their shares in the offering, the document said, although the size of the stake they will offload was still to be confirmed.

In Europe, the listing process typically involves around two weeks of so-called investor education when analysts from the investment banks who are working on a sale present their research to potential investors before a price range for the shares is set.

Order books are then opened for around two weeks, meaning Numericable could make its stock market debut in mid-November.

European cable companies trade at 8.4-8.1 enterprise value to 2013-2014 EBITDA, according to Espirito Santo analysts, compared with 5.5-5.3 for incumbent telecom operators.

Numericable could be worth up to 5 billion euros based on a multiple of around 8 times its 2012 core earnings of 456 million euros, plus 181 million euros for its enterprise unit Completel.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are running the sale. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Leila Abboud, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Cowell)