FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Numericable to list 20-40 pct of group
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2013 / 7:38 AM / 4 years ago

France's Numericable to list 20-40 pct of group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French cable operator Numericable plans to list between 20 percent and 40 percent of the company’s capital in its planned initial public offering, Chief Executive Eric Denoyer said on Thursday.

The IPO will also be accompanied by a capital increase of 200-250 million euros ($267-$333.7 million) to help reduce net debt, the CEO said.

“The IPO will give our shareholders a window of liquidity and also gives us the means to invest more in our network to drive growth,” Denoyer told a news conference.

“By increasing our capital expenditure, we will enter a new growth cycle. Where we have upgraded out network, we sell more services.” ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.