France's Numericable unveils 652 mln eur IPO

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French cable operator Numericable announced its initial public offering (IPO) of a stake worth approximately 652 million euros ($899.37 million) on Monday, including 250 million euros from the sale of new shares.

The indicative offering price range is between 20.30 euros and 24.80 euros per share, Numericable said in a statement, without giving a valuation figure for the whole company.

The company said last month it planned to sell 20 to 40 percent of its capital as part of the IPO.