Numericable sees SFR synergies in 2014; criticises Bouygues bid

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Numericable Chief Executive Eric Denoyer said there was no need to sell assets in order to address competition issues as part of its bid to buy Vivendi’s SFR and criticised a rival offer from Bouygues Telecom as not credible.

“Our strategy is to build the best network and use it to grow - not on marrying two operators in decline just to wring out cost savings,” Denoyer said. “There is no need for asset sale or concessions or anything.”

He added: “Our synergies can be put in place very quickly because they are network based. The synergies can come through as early as this year.”

Bouygues Telecom said on the weekend it had agreed to sell its mobile network and much of its spectrum to smaller rival Iliad as a way to head off competition regulators’ concerns about its pending bid for SFR.

“I don’t even need to explain my plan B because I don’t think the other project is credible,” Denoyer added, referring to the rival offer. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)