French cable group Numericable keeps mid-term targets
March 12, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

French cable group Numericable keeps mid-term targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - French cable company Numericable reiterated on Wednesday its three-year targets to grow sales 2-5 percent annually and invest in upgrading its network, as it posted a small drop in full-year core profit.

Numericable said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 0.5 percent to 616 million euros ($854 million) in 2013 as revenue edged 0.9 percent higher to 1.31 billion.

The company, which is bidding to take over French mobile operator SFR from Vivendi, said it confirmed the targets set at the time of its stock market listing in November.

$1 = 0.7212 Euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter

