Numericable to pay out 2.5 bln eur to shareholders
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 14, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Numericable to pay out 2.5 bln eur to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French telecom operator Numericable-SFR said on Wednesday that it would pay out 2.5 billion euros ($2.87 billion) to shareholders, financed in part by a loan.

The company, which is majority owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi’s highly acquisitive and highly indebted Altice, said that it would pay 5.7 euros per ordinary share.

“This distribution does not affect the financial capacity of Numericable-SFR, whose profitability is improving continuously since the end of 2014,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to tapping available cash, the company said it would fund the payout with a loan of 1.6 billion euros which had been fully committed without any conditions.

$1 = 0.8722 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish

