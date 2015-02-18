FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi says receives 3.9 bln eur offer for Numericable-SFR stake
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 18, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Vivendi says receives 3.9 bln eur offer for Numericable-SFR stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Wednesday that it received a binding offer from Altice and Numericable-SFR on Feb. 17 worth around 3.9 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for its 20 percent stake in Numericable-SFR.

The acquisition at 40 euros a share would take effect in the days following the Numericable-SFR shareholders’ meeting on April 30 at the latest, Vivendi said in a statement.

Vivendi’s management board will examine the offer in the coming days, the company said. The supervisory board, convening on Feb. 27, will decide on any subsequent action, Vivendi added. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.