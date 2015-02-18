Vivendi says receives 3.9 bln eur offer for Numericable-SFR stake

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Wednesday that it received a binding offer from Altice and Numericable-SFR on Feb. 17 worth around 3.9 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for its 20 percent stake in Numericable-SFR.

The acquisition at 40 euros a share would take effect in the days following the Numericable-SFR shareholders’ meeting on April 30 at the latest, Vivendi said in a statement.

Vivendi’s management board will examine the offer in the coming days, the company said. The supervisory board, convening on Feb. 27, will decide on any subsequent action, Vivendi added. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)